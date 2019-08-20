Bomet GK Prison Warden Kills 23-Year-Old Girlfriend At Kamukunji Estate

Bomet GK prison warden has reportedly killed his girlfriend following a quarrel at Kamukunji Estate.

Speaking on the incident, Bomet Central Sub County Police Boss Musa Imamai Omar noted that the officer had hit his girlfriend with a blunt object in the head.

He stated: “Our officers rushed to the scene after a distress call only to find the 23-year-old woman in a coma. She was rushed to Longisa Referral Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.”

According to the medical report by the doctors at the facility, the 23-year-old succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

Consequently, the prison warder was arrested and is currently being held at Bomet Police Station waiting for his arraignment in court.

Read:

In an almost similar incident, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the neck after allegedly quarrelling with his girlfriend in Bomet County.

Following the unfortunate happenings, the suspect was arrested at Kapkwen trading centre.

The man died to his injuries as he was being rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu