Al Shabaab Militants Attack Village In Mandera, One Shot, Officer Goes Missing

Suspected Al Shabaab militants on Tuesday engaged in a crossfire with the National Police Reservists (NPR), leading to one person sustaining a bullet injury.

According to the reports, a police reservist is reported missing following the morning incident.

The attack took place in Kheira Ali village, Bambo Location in Lafey, Mandera County.

Read:

Speaking after the crossfire, the area MCA Ahmed Gabnan Ali noted that the only telecommunications mast in the area was destroyed in the attack.

He stated: “The enemy struck at about 1 am and by morning hours gun sounds still rendered the air.”

The MCA noted that the injured man is an Islamic madrasa teacher.

Additionally, he revealed that the scene had bloodstains noting that there could have bee more injuries suffered by the militants.

Read also:

Mr Ali mentioned: “That area remains very insecure and I call on the national government to ensure the enemy is flashed out before the population census happening this weekend.”

In a police report seen by Nation the police reservist is reported tp have gone missing after suspected Al Shabaab militants blew up a Safaricom mast.

“The officer in charge of the area reported a shootout between the Al-Shabaab militants and police reservists before a loud bang was heard from the direction of the telecommunications mast,” the report reads in part.