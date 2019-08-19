“I Don’t Like My Body” Tanasha Says As She Speaks On Getting Cosmetic Surgery (Video)

NRG’s Tanasha Donna wants to have work done on her derriere some time next year.

The heavily pregnant Tanasha revealed this on an Insta-Live video.

Noting that she does not like she does not like the way she looks, Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend said that beauty is skin deep.

“There so much staff I don’t like about myself. I don’t like my body. I don’t like my butt coz actually I don’t have a butt as it is what it is.

Actually I’m thinking of getting a surgery done next year but no Silicon but I will do fat transfer and I’m gon’ be quite open about it and honest. As at the end of the day I believe what is important is who you are deep down and inside (sic),” she said.

She also noted that while the Tanzanian singer has been in a number of relationships, she does not judge him by his past but rather by who he is right now.

“Everyone has an ex, everyone has a past kabla nimjue Diamond mimi mwenyewe nilikuwa na exes. I had three different exes before I was with him so siwezi judge mtu based on their past and it doesn’t mean I’m going to completely ignore it. Mimi naangalia mtu vile uko sasa hivi, if you treat me good saa hii then we’re good.

Lakini siwezi kuangalia sikuamini kwa sababu umefanya hivi that’s your past. The reason I can’t judge him on his past is because it’s his past point blank period,” she continued.

Asked whether she wants to have another child with the Kanyaga crooner, Tanasha was quick to note that it is a possibility but in five to seven years.

“Probably once my kid is about 5 to 7 years old then we can think about getting another one”.

The Radio Queen will be giving birth in a few weeks but first the baby shower which will be held in Tanzania on Thursday, August 22.

