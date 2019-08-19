in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Coach Steven Pollak Bags Maiden Title On Kenyan Soil (Photos)

Gor Mahia Coach Steven Pollak wins title. [Courtesy]

Coach Steven Pollak may just be a few days on the job but he has already claimed a silverware.

The Finnish guided Gor Mahia to a 1-0 win over Bandari to bag the Kenyan Premier League on Sunday in Machakos.

Lawrence Juma’s 64th minute deflected shot saw K’Ogalo pluck away the season curtain. Gor Mahia reclaimed to title they lost to Kariobangi Sharks last season.

Pollak joined the defending KPL champions last week, signing a two-year contract to replace Hasan Oktay, who resigned citing personal issues.

Gor’s next assignment will come on Sunday when they host Black Eagles of Burundi in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Bonface Osano

