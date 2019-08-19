Spanish Woman Arrested At JKIA For Being In Possession Of Ivory Bangle

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a Spanish national for allegedly being in possession of an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

The 50-year-old woman, Pich-Aguilera Maria, was travelling from Nairobi to Dae es Salaam on Monday morning.

Kenya Wildlife Officers confirmed the incident saying the woman will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court.

Read: Police Seize 16 Pieces of Ivory In Nakuru, Man And Son Arrested

https://twitter.com/kwskenya/status/1163327741611139072?s=20

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu