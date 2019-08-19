in NEWS

Spanish Woman Arrested At JKIA For Being In Possession Of Ivory Bangle

Spanish national Pich-Aguilera Maria arrested at JKIA with an ivory bangle [Courtesy]

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a Spanish national for allegedly being in possession of an ivory bangle weighing 0.025g.

The 50-year-old woman, Pich-Aguilera Maria, was travelling from Nairobi to Dae es Salaam on Monday morning.

Kenya Wildlife Officers confirmed the incident saying the woman will be arraigned at the JKIA Law Court.

the bangle Pich-Aguilera Maria was rearing [Photo: KWS]
Spanish national Pich-Aguilera Maria who was arrested at JKIA on Monday morning [Photo: KWS]
