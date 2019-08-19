Ex-MP Reuben Ndolo Skips Court, Alleges That He Fell Sick While In Custody

Ex Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo failed to appear in court on Monday to face charges of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

Ndolo was supposed to appear before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku but was a no-show because he apparently fell ill while in custody.

According to his lawyer, the former lawmaker had health complications which prompted him to seek medical attention at Nairobi West Hospital.

He was diagnosed with high blood pressure, the court heard.

It is then that police released him on a Sh50,000 cash bail.

Ms Mutuku then ordered that Ndolo appears in court on Wednesday to take a plea.

He and six others have been charged with creating disturbance at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road on August 16 at 18:45pm.

The court also heard that Ndolo and Daniel Otieno, who are the 1st and 2nd accused persons respectively, uttered words threatening to kill Rashid Hamid, director of Richland Properties Limited.

“Wewe mjinga wa Lamu, ukileta mchezo Nairobi tutakuua kwa kukudunga dunga visu, usilete ushago hapa Nairobi si kwenu, rudi Lamu na tutahakikisha tumekuuwa,” the court was told.

Other accused persons; George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga, Benard Ochieng, Dick Otieno and Hassan Dima. They were charged with creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

All the accused persons present denied the charges.

The second accused person was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh300,000 with a surety of similar amount.

The 3rd to the 7th accused persons were released on a cash bail of Ksh.30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh.50,000.

Prosecution was also asked to verify the authenticity of Ndolo’s medical documents.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday.

