Chuka OCS Allegedly Assaults Junior Officer, ‘Breaks’ His Leg

Chuka OCS James Njiri has been accused of assaulting his junior officer at Chuka Police Station in Tharaka-Nithi County.

According to constable Samuel Ndung’u, who is attached to dog department, the OCS violently pushed him out of his office where he had gone to explain why he had not gone out on patrol with the dog.

He further noted that the OCS had followed him out to the stairs where he jumped and landed on his knee.

Read:

Constable Ndung’u noted that he was later picked by some civilians who had visited the station following the arrest of their relatives and was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital where it was discovered that he had a fractured knee cap.

“I had gone to explain to the OCS that I had not gone out to patrol with the dog that night because it was not feeling well. He started kicking me. He seemed drunk because he was very violent,” Ndungu stated.

An orthopaedic surgeon on Monday recommended that the knee had to be operated to fix the broken knee cap.

Read also:

He was then transferred to Tenri Hospital Embu County for specialized treatment.

He exclaimed: “I urge the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to intervene and ensure I get justice because my bosses are already plotting to fix me.”

However, Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Charles Mbatu stated that he had not received such reports but promised to follow up.

Read also:

Additionally, Chuka Sub-County Police Commander, Joseph Kavoo mentioned that he had not yet received any official information on the alleged attack.

However, he denied that the OCS had assaulted the constable.

Kavoo stated: “The OCS told me on phone that Mr Ndung’u who was supposed to be on patrol in town went to the station and demanded the release of some suspects who had been arrested.”

He further noted that the OCS affirmed that the constable fell on the stairs as he escaped arrest.

The issue is still under investigations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu