Murkomen Is Planning My Impeachment To Silence Me Over Arror-Kimwarer Scandal – Governor Alex Tolgos

A political tussle is ensuing at the Elgeyo Marakwet County after county boss Alex Tolgos accused the senator Kipchumba Murkomen of planning to impeach him, in a bid to silence him.

In a statement n Monday, Tolgos says that Murkomen wanted to use MCAs to impeach him, for speaking his mind on the Kimwarer and Arror Dams scandal where over Ksh21 billion was lost.

“I am reliably aware that this Senator, is planning for my impeachment through the County Assembly with a view to silencing me after I publicly mentioned to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet that the corruption proceeds of Arror Kimwarer dams scandal was being used to cause friction in our county,” said Tolgos.

He added, “The senator through Assembly Speaker Kiplagat Sabulei, is personally plotting to use Arror Ward MCA Christopher Chemosong who is also the deputy Speaker to engineer the impeachment motion of the governor with the intention of warding off the allegations of Arror -Kimwarer dams’ scandal money being responsible for fueling political temperatures in our county.”

Tolgos further alleged that Murkomen is using diversionary tactics to mud-sling his administration.

“Some of these diversionary tactics Murkomen is spreading is claiming that there are ghost workers in the County government, and shamelessly referring people who are headed for retirement as ‘ghost’,” he said.

In what looks like retaliatory attacks from the governor, Tolgos says that Murkomen has been hiring his family members to his office, who draw salaries from the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Tolgos also accused the senator of pushing for more money to the County Assembly at the expense of the service delivery County at the county executive.

“I reiterate that it is Senator Murkomen who is pulling the strings at our County Assembly to create disharmony for purposes of selfish political interests aimed at undermining the functioning of the current regime to portray the governor in bad light,” he added.

There have been silent wars between the governor and Murkomen, which is though to be fueled by the cracks in Jubilee Party.

Murkomen is a close ally of DP William Ruto, while Tolgos seems to have fallen out with Ruto.

