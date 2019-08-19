Lawyer Gershom Otachi Nominated As National Land Commission Chairman

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed lawyer Gershom Otachi as the National Land Commission (NLC) chairman for a tenure of six years.

In a letter to parliament, the President also appointed former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, Prof James Tuitoek, Getrude Nduku Nguku, Reginald Okumu, former Labour Cabinet Secretary Samuel Kazungu Kambi, Ms Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Mr Alister Murimi Mutugi and former Isiolo Woman Rep Tiya Galgalo to serve as NLC commissioners.

Otachi has floored 11 candidates who were battling out to replace estranged Prof Mahammad Swazuri.

Mr Otachi co-owns Ogetto Otachi and Co advocates with solicitor General Kennedy Ogetto. He was part of former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali’s legal team during their trial at the International Criminal Court at The Hague over the 2007/08 post-election violence.

However, the approval of the commissioners could wait till September 10 when the parliament resumes from recess.

Currently, the house committee on lands will continue receiving views and concerns from the public about the individuals before tabling a report which will be discussed in parliament.

