KRA Set To Auction Uncleared Gov’t, Private Investors’ Goods In 750 Containers

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has invited the public to view uncleared government and private investors’ goods in 750 containers lying at the Mombasa Port and at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi for auction.

The goods belong to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), the ICT Ministry and Kenya Power and will be auctioned next month if not collected by September 17.

254 containers are at the ICD and will be disposed by mid September. 479 others are at the KRA’s Kilindini Harbour warehouse.

Of those in Kilindini, 175 will be disposed if not cleared by September 24 while remaining 304 will be auctioned if not cleared by October 8.

The Star reports that one of the KDF containers contains has raincoats and webbing equipment.

Other agencies whose imports could be auctioned include the UNHCR, Education ministry, NIC Bank, Ketraco, Sony Sugar, East African Packaging Industries (EAPL), and car importers.

UNHCR has seven containers of 360-pack bales of tarpaulins and solar lamps which were shipped in between April 6 and June 6. On the other hand, the Ministry of Education has a container with building and civil engineering training maintenance equipment.

Ketraco’s could lose two containers with HVDC valves, CCTV systems, transformer firefighting equipment, cables and their associated accessories for the Sondu-Thurdibuoro-Homa Bay-Ndhiwa-Awendo high voltage line.

Tanathi Water Services risks the loss of three 40-ft containers with waterwork project equipment, ICT Ministry four containers with telecommunication material while Kenya Power could lose Pole Line hardware.

Troubled Sony Sugar imported boiler bank tubes are also on the list of the items to be auctioned.

Africa Spirits Limited is also yet to clear two 40-ft containers with empty glass bottles.

“Unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Customs Warehouse within thirty days, they will be sold by public auction on September 17,” Rosemary Mureithi, Embakasi ICD chief manager, said in the August 16 notice.

“Interested buyers may view the goods at KENCOTT, AUT, MCT, CB2, BFT, FOC and CCF on October 3 and 4, 2019 during office hours,” Abdul Malik Hussein, chief manager Port Operations, said in relation t goods in Mombasa.

The law requires that any goods deposited in a Customs warehouse are removed within 30 days, failure to which they will be deemed abandoned. Therefore, the goods can be auctioned.

