IEBC Announces Date For Kibra Constituency By-election

Kibra Constituency by-election has been set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) made the announcement on Monday through a gazette notice.

Last week the National Assembly Justin Muturi officially declared the Kibra Parliamentary seat vacant following the demise of Ken Okoth.

“Following the Declaration of Vacancy in the office of Member of the National Assembly for Kibra Constituency vide a letter from the National Assembly Speaker received on Wednesday, 14th August 2019, there shall be a by-election for Kibra Constituency on Thursday, 7th November 2019, ” the gazette notice dated August 16 reads in part.

The commission stated that political parties have until August 26 to submit names of candidates set to participate in party nominations.

The nominations will be held on September 9 and 10, IEBC states.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates. Candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election, ” said commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The campaign period for the by-election will start on Monday, September 9, and end on Monday, November 4.

“The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period. (m) Political parties and Independent candidates shall appoint and submit to the Commission the names of their Constituency Elections Agents to the Commission on or before Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, ” said IEBC.

Some of the individuals who are eying the Kibra parliamentary seat include Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Eliud Owalo, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra and former nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro.

Owalo, a former Kibra MP aspirant, resigned from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officially last week.

Okoth, who was serving his second term, succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday, July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

He was cremated on Saturday, August, 3.

