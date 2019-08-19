Humphrey Kariuki Re-arrested Minutes After Release

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki has been re-arrested minutes after he was released on bail.

Kariuki was arrested outside the High Court by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who had been waiting outside the court.

He was arrested in relation to importation of methanol, and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Kariuki presented himself to court today, after he was summoned in connection to tax evasion charges, amounting to Ksh41 billion.

Appearing before Magistrate Francis Andayi, the billionaire was charged with evading taxes amounting to Ksh41 billion between 2014 and 2019.

He was charged alongside Stuart Geraid, Simon Maundu, Africa Spirits Limited, and Wow Beverages Limited.

However, they all denied the charges pending their release on bail.

He was released on a Ksh11 million or bond of Ksh20 million to secure his freedom.

He is also required to deposit his two passports as a guarantee that he will remain in the country during the period of his trial.

The court also directed the businessman to present himself at DCI headquarters for formal processing.

