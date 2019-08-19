Wanted Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki Appears In Court, Charged With Nine Counts Of Tax Evasion

Wanted billionaire Humphrey Kariuki finally appeared in court on Monday morning weeks after the court issued summons against him.

Appearing before Magistrate Francis Andayi, the billionaire was charged with evading taxes amounting to Ksh41 billion between 2014 and 2019.

He was charged alongside Stuart Geraid, Simon Maundu, Africa Spirits Limited, and Wow Beverages Limited.

However, they all denied the charges pending their release on bail.

Read: Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki Steps Down As DPP Seeks International Arrest Warrant

Kariuki had been summoned in court on August 9 after he failed to appear in court to face the charges.

An extensive search for the billionaire led the detectives to trace him in London after it emerged that he flew there from South Africa.

It has been alleged that he was likely headed to the European Island Republic of Cyprus where he is a citizen.

Through his lawyer, Kioko Kilukumi, Kariuki told the court that he returned to the country on Sunday night just a day before the court appearance.

Read also: Police Hunt For Wanted Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki In London

While applying to have his client granted bail, Kilukumi refuted claims that Kariuki had gone into hiding, insisting that he is not a flight risk.

“There were no warrant of arrest either local or international issues against him,” Kilikumi argued.

DPP Noordin Haji had approved tax evasion charges against the businessman after an audit by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) allegedly revealed that his company Africa Spirits Limited/WOW Beverages Limited had evaded the payment of tax amounting to Ksh.41,539,038,448 between 2014-2019.

Kariuki’s lawyer had previously informed the court that the businessman was out of the jurisdiction and therefore unable to attend court proceedings.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu