Hotel Manager Who Shot Modern Coast Driver Detained For 7 Days Pending Investigations

A hotel manager who shot a Modern Coast manager, Kisumu branch, has been detained for 7 days pending investigation.

Daniel Jaoko a manager at Ray-Green Hotel in Nyamasaria was arraigned on Monday where the prosecution sought more time to probe the matter.

The court allowed police to hold Jaoko for seven days as they await an autopsy report on the body of the departed, Peter Otieno.

Read:

The suspect is said to have shot in the air twice before turning his gun at the deceased, shooting him thrice in the chest.

Jaoko was at Polyview Estate in Kisumu dropping off his girlfriend at around 5 am when the incident occurred.

He had blocked Otieno’s way with his Jeep, causing the altercation.

Read Also:

Police County Commander Benson Maweu stated: “We rushed the victim to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.”

The deceased is noted to have suffered serious lung injuries.

Upon a police search in the suspect’s vehicle, Officer Maweu noted that they recovered 15 bullets.

Another search at Jaoko’s house in Nyamasaria led to the recovery of 42 other bullets.

Otieno was confirmed dead at Avenue Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu