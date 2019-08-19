Fire Guts Githurai 45 Furniture Market

An inferno broke out at a furniture market in Githurai along Thika road early on Monday morning.

The cause of the fire that razed to the ground property worth millions is yet to be established.

No casualties have been reported.

Current situation on Thika Rd near Githurai 45 round about



Firefighters were still on the ground battling the inferno by 8am.

The incident caused a traffic snarl-up in the area with motorists being advised to use alternative roads.

Two hours later, the Kenya Red Cross issued an update that finally the fire had been contained.

“Fire finally contained, thanks to Nairobi City County and Kiambu County Fire Brigade teams. No injuries reported, ” Red Cross wrote on Twitter.



