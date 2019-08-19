DCI Summons Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Over Incitement Remarks

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei over incitement remarks he made at the funeral of the late teacher Dominic Kiptoo Choge at Lelwak in O’lessos.

The senator’s remarks are believed to be bordering hate speech, after saying that DP William Ruto’s supporters are “marking and profiling” those criticising him.

In a video that has since gone viral, Cherargei warned that when the time comes they would “deal with” the DP’s opponents.

“Those who are fighting the Deputy President, we (sic) are profiling you … if you fight [the] DP you’re fighting us. Don’t think he doesn’t have supporters. As his supporters if you continue fighting the DP we are marking you and profiling you. When the time comes we will deal with you. Even the DP has supporters and should be respected,” said Cherargei.

He is supposed to appear before DCI offices in Kapsabet to shed light on utterances on or before Wednesday, August 21, according to Rahamad Wasilwa, a detective from the Criminal Investigation department who is investigating the case.

The senator confirmed receiving the summons and said he will appear before the police in Nandi tomorrow.

