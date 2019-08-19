Machakos County Gov’t Orders Closure Of Bars, Shops During Census

All entertainment joints, shops and companies in Machakos will be closed on the eve of the 2019 census to allow employees time to be with their families, Governor Alfred Mutua has announced.

In a statement, the governor said the move is economically driven, to ensure that the exercise reflect the the true population of the county hence ensure enough allocation of resources to the county.

“Census is important for allocation of funds and development funding. I again urge those who work out of town to make arrangements and go back to their villages to be counted because when they are counted in other counties they are denying Machakos their rightful finance allocations,” said governor Mutua.

Bars and joints that predominantly sell alcohol or engage in entertainment will be closed from Saturday, August 24 at 6am until Sunday, August 25, 6pm.

All markets, open air markets, and shops have been directed to close by 5 pm on Saturday, August 24 and reopen at 9 am on Sunday August 25.

Factories, construction sites and other works will halt works from Midday, August 24 to Monday, August 26 at 6 pm.

“These stoppages and closures are to give workers and others enough time to travel to their homes for the census activity. Employers should give their employees time off to travel home for this important national activity. Those who do disregard these set times will incur heavy punitive measures that may include canceling of their business permits, arrests and hefty fines,” said Mutua.

Mutua directed that all village administrators, ward administrators and county inspectorate department ensure that the order is implemented.

He also urged residents who work outside the county to travel home to be counted there, as well as those in the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (SEKEB).

“I urge Machakos residents who work and live out of the county to travel home to the county for census so as to be counted at their homes. I urge my people of Machakos and the SEKEB region to ensure that they are at home for the census activity,” he said.

