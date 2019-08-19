Anerlisa Muigai Goes In On Fans Making “Weight Gain” Jokes

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai is not taking insults from strangers anymore especially when it comes to her weight.

Anerlisa who is engaged to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was on Sunday put on blast by a fan who thought that she was gaining weight that she had worked so hard to shed.

The fan wrote, “You’re gaining a lot of weight mummy. Do something.”

Read:

In a quick rejoinder, the Nero Water Company chief executive said, “And you need to do something with your life to get on top mummy. Do something.”

Still not done with the online trolls, Anerlisa took to Insta Stories to let the fans know that she is not offended by the “fat” comments.

“Y’all be attacking celebrities but when given a reply, you’d think someone got shot!!!

It’s not like we don’t see your negative comments, we just wait for that one moment to give you back your dose… and btw I am not offended when you call me fat because I know I am not… I am a voice for the voiceless.”

View this post on Instagram Anerlisa said what she said and is not taking it back. A post shared by Urban News (@urbannews254) on Aug 17, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu