Trans Nzoia Man Slashes Wife To Death, Commits Suicide

A man from Makunga village, Trans Nzoia County has killed his wife by slashing her to death, and later killed himself following a quarrel over a suspected love triangle.

Numerous screams from the woman identified as Caren Chebet attracted the attention of the neighbours at 3am, who found the door locked from inside.

Nation reports that a neighbour, Kennedy Barasa, who is a welder used a grinder to help other neighbours break in, only to find the woman lying in a pool of blood, dead. The husband, Stephen Kagumo, was hanging in another room, also dead.

“To our shock, we found the woman lying in a pool of blood on the bed and the husband had hanged himself using a rope in another room,” said Barasa.

Area chief Ms Selina Upande confirmed the incidence saying that the couple has not had any conflicts previously.

It is reported that the couple stayed with the wife’s sister and their 18-year-old child, who were woken up by commotion between the two in their bedroom.

“When she (wife’s sister) rushed to the next room she found her brother-in-law with a machete in his hand quarrelling with the wife. When she inquired what was happening, the man threatened to kill her and that forced her to rush outside the house,” said the chief.

The incidence is though to have been fueled by suspected love affair.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali urged couple facing conflicts to exercise patience with each other, and find better means to resolve their differences away from violence.

“It is so unfortunate that a husband can kill his wife in a heinous manner and then hang himself. In this kind of situation, I urge couples to always tell their problems to someone to prevent such incidents,” he said.