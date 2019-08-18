Tanasha Donna Reveals Her Baby Shower Date, Venue

Kenyan media girl Tanasha Donna’s baby shower has been set for Thursday, August 22.

The Radio crooner announced this through her Instagram page on Saturday evening.

She further revealed that the all-white party will be held at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The hotel is situated on the shores of the Indian Ocean in the exclusive Msasani Peninsula area, just 15 kilometres from Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Tanasha’s Tanzanian lover Diamond Platnumz indicated that he’s eager for the moment.

The couple will be welcoming their child in a few days time.

Last week, the lass flaunted her bare baby bump in amazing photos from her maternity photoshoot.

“Thank you Lord for this blessing. @diamondplatnumz A huge thanks to the well-recommended squad that came home yesterday and made this happen, ” she captioned one of the photos.

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” said Diamond.

The baby will be Diamond’s third son.

The Kanyaga crooner has three other children; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and another; Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto.

