I Am Sorry For Keeping Quite During Your Tribulations, Murkomen Tells Miguna

Political enmity between Majority Leader of the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen and barrister Miguna Miguna seem to be toning down, after the former tendered a public apology.

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen apologised to Miguna for keeping quite while Miguna was being mistreated and bundled out of the country to Canada, and later denied entry.

“I apologize on behalf of those who kept silent when u went through through untold suffering.I apologize on behalf of your ”friends” who like Judas sold u for 30 pieces of silver&now are absorbed in filling their stomachs at ur expense.Pole on behalf of all human rights hypocrites,” tweeted Murkomen.

I apologize on behalf of those who kept silent when u went through through untold suffering.I apologize on behalf of your”friends”who like Judas sold u for 30 pieces of silver&now are absorbed in filling their stomachs at ur expense.Pole on behalf of all human rights hypocrites https://t.co/HZ0Uw6Nmv6 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 17, 2019

This followed a request by Miguna that Murkomen apologises, so that he could endorse the Senator’s message to scholar Makau Mutua, who Miguna said had lost integrity

“He is trying to repent without actually doing so in words. @kipmurkomen, publicly apologize to me, first, then I may forgive you and endorse your correct message to @makaumutua who has lost any shred of integrity many had believed he had,” tweeted Miguna.

Earlier on, Mutua had called Murkomen DP William Ruto’s attack dog who had gone mute. Instead, MUrkomen requested that they concentrate on bringing Miguna home.

“You keep attacking me. But I wish to let you know that handshake means peace and tranquility. As an ostensible human rights lawyer I want you to focus your energy on bringing @MigunaMiguna back home,” tweeted Murkomen.

You keep attacking me. But I wish to let you know that handshake means peace and tranquility. As an ostensible human rights lawyer I want you to focus your energy on bringing @MigunaMiguna back home. https://t.co/cUXViEFC7C — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) August 17, 2019

Miguna was forcefully evicted from the country last year, after swearing in Raila Odinga as the People’s President following a disputed election. Despite several court orders to bring back Miguna, the government is yet to act.

