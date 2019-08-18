NIS Blocks Uhuru from Gazetting Court of Appeal Judges Over Corruption, Prostitution and Akasha Links

The increasingly powerful office of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against promoting five of the eleven judges recommended by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the Court of Appeal vacancies.

According to well-placed sources, the judges who have been known host gay sex-orgy parties, collect corruption proceeds as well as engage in other nefarious actions, have been blacklisted by the state security organ as the President attempts to reign in on the runaway corruption in the country.

One of the judges who served in Mombasa for a very long time has been blocked from ascending to the new position as it’s known that the US is supposed to present an extradition request as he has been variously known to have been the key business associate of the Akasha drug family.

President Uhuru is said to be considering having the judge arrested and charged in Kenya as an extradition to the US will show the incompetence of the Kenyan judiciary to the world. It is rumoured that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has the green light to pounce on the Akasha linked judge anytime.

On 16th August 2019 Baktash Akasha was sentenced to a mere 25 years in jail and fined USD 100,000 (Ksh. 10 million) by a New York Court. The Akasha brothers pled guilty to 6 counts of drug trafficking and illegal use of firearms, charges that usually result in life imprisonment.

It’s believed that the US court gave Baktasha a more lenient sentence as he has revealed the drug nexus he operated in and the revelation is going to help arrest his associates.

Another one of the High Court judges seeking to be promoted to the Court of Appeal is known to exploit young female magistrates and also demand sex from almost every beautiful magistrate he sees.

The third is known to be so corrupt that he doesn’t even hide it anymore and calls litigant to “bring the gunia” without shame. He has not been aware that the powerful NIS has eyes among colleagues who have presented recordings and

But the most surprising of the five blocked from being promoted is of a judge whose name is drawn from Kikuyu but once shouted to the JSC that he is not Kikuyu and his name should just not be used to mean that he is Kikuyu.

One of the JSC commissioners who came from a state security oversight office has been tasked to make sure that the appointment of the judge is blocked just because of his assertion that he is not Kikuyu.

Meanwhile, the state is closing in on judges including those in the Supreme Court who are believed to have been against President Uhuru’s second term.

JSC is said to have received a note from NIS detailing the crimes of the five judges but it went ahead and presented the names to the President hoping to score a steal. The President is determined to block the appointments following pressure from NIS.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that the President of the Judiciary David Maraga is going to attempt a run for the Presidency of the country. Judge Maraga is said already exhibiting a strong desire for the presidency by the way he carries himself including an incident where he hanged on the side of President Uhuru’s car in Kisii.

Maraga is said to now love traveling in a convoy of at least nine cars every weekend while going to various functions around the country. His official convoy is just three cars. The judge whose term expires just 8 months to the next election, will probably retire early to launch his campaigns.

