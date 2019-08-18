Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali Involved In Road Accident Hours After Burying Son

Ikolomani Member of Parliament Bernard Shinali’s vehicle was on Sunday morning involved in a road accident at Lessos, along the Kapsabet-Mau Summit road.

The legislator and members of his family, who were in the vehicle, escaped unhurt.

The family was headed to Nairobi after attending the MP’s firstborn son Chris Adema Masakah’s funeral in Kakamega on Saturday.

“We were travelling back to Nairobi when the accident happened. The oncoming matatu rammed into our vehicle as we tried to escape in vain,” Shinali told Nation.

He stated that five members who were in the car have been declared safe after undergoing a medical check-up at Kapsabet Hospital.

“We have been examined and doctors have confirmed that we are safe. We will continue with our journey to Nairobi after recording statements with the police,” he said.

Read: Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali’s Son Drowns In The US

Masakah drowned in a swimming pool on July 26 as he tried saving a Canadian girl.

The US Marine, his brother Robert Ayitsi said, was on holiday with his family when he met his death.

“He had been in Arizona for only one day, it is a sudden death, as a family we shall give a comprehensive statement on what exactly occurred once we have been briefed by the MP who has traveled to the USA,” Ayitsi told reporters.

Masakah is survived by an expectant wife and two children.

