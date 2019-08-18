Genge Star Mejja Introduces New Bae Months After Wife Dumped Him Via SMS [Photo]

Singer Khadhija Meme better known by his stage name Mejja Mgenge has apparently moved on months after his wife of five years dumped him through a text message.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Genge star shared a photo of his new queen.

Mejja stated that his new woman was comfortable with his ghetto lifestyle.

“Beauty And The Beast 💙 NiKiPeleka Msupa Pango KuNunua Digital Kwa Vaite, AliPenda MJeshi Hivo Hivo Ghettoh Lifestyle Na My Ghettoh Queen Watu Wa Comments NaJua Mtaanza Story Ya Mali Ya Umma Huyu Ni Private Property Lol😂😂😂😂 Anyway NawaPenda Wagenge GODBLESS, ” Mejja captioned the photo.

This comes about a year after the singer opened up on having contemplated suicide after his wife left with their child.

Read: Genge Star Mejja’s Daughter Hospitalized With Pneumonia

In an interview with Radio Jambo, in July last year, Mejja stated that there was no disagreement between him and his then-lover when she decided to just leave the house and break up with him via a text message.

“We were in good terms and had been together for 5 years. All of a sudden when I went to sign a contract I got a text asking me if I had arrived safely and I said I did. Then the next thing I got a text telling me to move on with my life. I thought the text was meant for someone else and she had mistakenly sent it to me,” Mejja narrated.

He confessed that a close friend help him get through the ordeal but the suicidal thoughts kept on coming back especially when he was all alone.

“Suicide is a thought that crosses your mind, I can’t deny that. You feel suicidal because you look at other people’s happy lives and you feel that there is something wrong with your life. It crossed my mind but there was a friend of mine who would come and we would hang out and when the suicidal thoughts crossed my mind we would start talking about stuff like football so he kept me busy and away from my thoughts. But the problem was at night because the negative thoughts would creep in when you are alone. I rarely slept at night,” said Mejja.

Despite all of the heartbreak he went through, he is lucky because he has found a woman to love him just the way he is.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu