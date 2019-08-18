Ali Kiba Leaves Funeral Prematurely After Harmonize’s Arrival [Video]

Tanzanian singer Ali Saleh Kiba, better known by his stage name Ali Kiba was on Saturday forced to leave the burial ceremony of a fellow artist prematurely after the arrival of bongo star Harmonize.

The two were among several artists who turned up to give Mafik Band member, Mbalamwezi, who died on Thursday under unclear circumstances, a decent send-off.

Mbalamwezi’s naked body was found on Friday at the roadsides in Dar es Salaam.

In a viral video, Kiba is seen alerting his men to leave the event, shortly after the Kainama hitmaker made his way into the ceremony with his konde gang team and bodyguards.

It was not immediately clear why the Seduce Me crooner couldn’t wait to shake hands with Harmonize despite there being rumours that the two enjoy a cordial relationship.

However, word has it that Ali Kiba was not impressed with how the singer arrived at the event as if he was attending some live performance.

Ali Kiba was dressed in Muslim attire, fit for the burial ceremony of their colleague, unlike Harmonize who arrived as if he was attending some live performance session.

The singer is well known for maintaining a low profile during such events.

This is not the first time the two have caused a stir in funeral ceremonies they have attended.

During socialite Masogange’s funeral, Harmonize, who had arrived with Diamond greeted everyone at the funeral skipping Alikiba who greeted Diamond with the back of his hand.

The singer later said that he could not shake hands with Kiba because he disrespected his boss, Diamond.

The rivalry between Diamond and Ali Kiba started way back in 2014 when Alikiba accused the WCB president of deleting and diluting his lyrics in a song that was supposed to be a collabo. The song never saw the light of the day.

Since then, the two have had a long-running beef in an effort to outdo each other in the Tanzanian showbiz industry.

