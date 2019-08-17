Tanzanian Songstress Ray C Declares Her Love For President Uhuru, Again

Tanzanian songbird Ray C is still thirsting over President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The hitmaker who has in the past struggled with drug abuse shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit with a rather interesting caption.

“Future Mrs Uhuru. Jah Love!!” read the caption.

In 2018 while on a trip to Mombasa aboard the SGR, Ray C once again declared her love for the head of state.

“Am in my dream husband’s train! #UhuruRocks! #ThisThingIsAwesome,” she wrote.

Ray C has been in between London and Paris for the past couple of months.

