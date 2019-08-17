in ENTERTAINMENT

Tanzanian Songstress Ray C Declares Her Love For President Uhuru, Again

169 Views

ray c
Tanzanian Songstress Ray C. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian songbird Ray C is still thirsting over President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The hitmaker who has in the past struggled with drug abuse shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit with a rather interesting caption.

“Future Mrs Uhuru. Jah Love!!” read the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Future Mrs Uhuru!jah love!😂🏃‍♀️#inmydreams 🙄 #myloveforkenya🇰🇪

A post shared by Rehema Yusuph Chalamila 🇹🇿 (@rayctanzania) on

In 2018 while on a trip to Mombasa aboard the SGR, Ray C once again declared her love for the head of state.

“Am in my dream husband’s train! #UhuruRocks! #ThisThingIsAwesome,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rehema Yusuph Chalamila 🇹🇿 (@rayctanzania) on

Ray C has been in between London and Paris for the past couple of months.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Patient Dies After Kirinyaga County Ambulance Veered Off The Road

Hotel Boss Shoots Dead Modern Coast Manager In Kisumu