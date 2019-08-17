Police Officer Shoots Self Dead After Wife’s Burial

A police officer is reported to have shot himself dead at Moiben Police Station in Uasin Gishu County after his wife passed on.

According to the Standard, the officer, Jairus Kiprotich is noted to have just reported back to work after spending several weeks at his Iten home following the death of his wife.

His seniors noted that he was manning the reports desk on Friday morning when he shot himself just moments before he was to hand over to another officer at the desk.

Moiben Police Commander Jamleck Ngaruiya noted that Kiprotich shot himself in the mouth in the morning.

The police officer noted: “Officers were preparing to take suspects to court. Kiprotich left the reports desk and entered the crime office. Immediately, fellow officers heard a gunshot and they found him lying dead.”

Additionally, he noted that Kiprotich was among the officers who were moved from the Administration Police service to Kenya Police during the recent changes at the National Police Service.

Ngaruiya exclaimed that the police could not immediately ascertain why the officer turned the gun on himself.

“I am informed that his wife died recently and we are yet to establish whether he was depressed following the loss,” he stated.

