Police Forced To Intervene As Jubilee MPs Fiercely Clash In Nyeri Event (Photos)

Police officers were forced to intervene after an event organized by a section of Jubilee MPs turned chaotic as members clashed over their allegiance to either President Uhuru Kenyatta or his deputy William Ruto.

The Inua Mama faction, mostly composed of DP Ruto’s staunch supporters were being hosted in Nyeri Town Constituency by the Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami before their event turned chaotic.

According to The Standard, the event turned chaotic after a section of the women leaders started quarreling with some youth who had reported stormed the meeting to cause disruption.

It is noted that Mukami stated that she supported both President Uhuru and his deputy when the youth shouted back at her affirming that they only support Uhuru.

The women were angered by the youth group’s response and threatened to take action against them. The crowd then scattered in panic as police arrested several people.

After a while, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu arrived at the venue with his supporters leading to an angry confrontation between him and the Ruto-allied women.

Angered by his move, Kandara MP, Alice Wahome exclaimed: “We will not allow anyone to intimidate women, we do not have to ask for permission to hold a meeting in this constituency.”

Nyeri OCPD Paul Kuria is stated to have tried to persuade Wambugu to leave the venue but the legislator refused.

In response, Ngunjiri mentioned: “So some police officers in Nyeri want us to believe it’s okay to shout ‘Ruto’ in an event but when someone shouts ‘Uhuru’, you get arrested?”

After it was clear the event could not go on, Nyeri Woman Rep, canceled the meeting.

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss-Shollei, her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngiruchi, and the Elgeyo Marakwet MP Jane Chebaibai were also present at the event.

Others were Tharaka Nithi MP Beautruve Nkatha, Kilifi MP Gertrude Mbuyu, Taita Taveta MP Lydia Haika and Nyandarua MP Faith Gitau.

