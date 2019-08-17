Patient Dies After Kirinyaga County Ambulance Veered Off The Road

A patient died after an ambulance belonging to Kirinyaga County in which he was in veered off the road and landed into a ditch.

According to reports, the accident took place near Shell Petrol Station at JMB on the Kerugoya-Kutus road.

Eyewitnesses claim that the ambulance driver was overtaking a saloon car while he was on his way to Kerugoya Hospital.

The patient in the ambulance is noted to have died on the spot.

Four other people, including the driver, were seriously injured.

It is further noted that barely 30 minutes passed after the ambulance accident occurred when another accident happened at the very same spot.

The second accident involved a matatu and a Toyota Fielder,

According to Benjamen Maganjo who witnessed the accident, one person was seriously injured and he rushed him to Kerugoya Hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu