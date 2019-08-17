Netizens Irate As Video Of Pastor Ng’ang’a Embarrassing Woman Surfaces

NG’ANG’A: Kuja na mfuko yako… How can you be this smart, then you carry this [classless] reusable paper bag?

WOMAN: [Inaudible].

NG’ANG’A: What are you using it for? Ni ya nini?

WOMAN: [Attempts to explain, though her voice is inaudible].Pastor James

NG’ANG’A: Wapi bag yako? Are you confused? Umechanganyikiwa?

WOMAN: [Looks down, feeling humiliated].

NG’ANG’A: [Takes her by the arm and directs her to stand at the centre of the pulpit]. Utabebaje bag kama hii? Ama wewe ni mganga?

WOMAN: It is a paper bag.

NG’ANG’A: Ni ya nini?

WOMAN: Nimeitumia kubeba leso.

NG’ANG’A: Kwa nini umevaa rubber [shoes]?

WOMAN: Kwetu kulikuwa na mvua.

NG’ANG’A: Na viatu iko wapi?

WOMAN: [Looks down, suggesting she is embarrassed].

NG’ANG’A: Na hizi nguo ni wewe umenunua, ama umenunuliwa?

WOMAN: Ni mimi nimenunua.

NG’ANG’A: [Looks at her hair, and touches it]. Na nywele, ni wewe umetengeneza ama ni ile ya kuwekelea?

WOMAN: [Inaudible].

NG’ANG’A: Una miaka mingapi?

WOMAN: 48.

NG’ANG’A: Uh, 48, wewe umechanganyikiwa. Nenda ukakae. 48 ni sawa wewe kuvaa slippers. Hata ukikuja mikono mitupu, [ni sawa].

Facebook users thought it was rude for the pastor to call the woman at the place of worship to embarrass her.

