Netizens Irate As Video Of Pastor Ng’ang’a Embarrassing Woman Surfaces

Netizens are irate after a video of Neno Evangelism Centre bishop James Ng’ang’a embarrassing a woman in front of his congregation surfaced.
In the three minute video, the woman in her late forties is called to the podium by controversial man of God.
She walks to the from with a polythene bag on her hand. This became his talking point.
Read: Sonko’s Post On Rev Natasha, Raila Elicits Hilarious Reactions (Photo)
Here is how the conversation went:
NG’ANG’A: Kuja na mfuko yako… How can you be this smart, then you carry this [classless] reusable paper bag?
WOMAN: [Inaudible].
NG’ANG’A: What are you using it for? Ni ya nini?
WOMAN: [Attempts to explain, though her voice is inaudible].Pastor James
NG’ANG’A: Wapi bag yako? Are you confused? Umechanganyikiwa?
WOMAN: [Looks down, feeling humiliated].
NG’ANG’A: [Takes her by the arm and directs her to stand at the centre of the pulpit]. Utabebaje bag kama hii? Ama wewe ni mganga?
WOMAN: It is a paper bag.
NG’ANG’A: Ni ya nini?
WOMAN: Nimeitumia kubeba leso.
NG’ANG’A: Kwa nini umevaa rubber [shoes]?
WOMAN: Kwetu kulikuwa na mvua.
NG’ANG’A: Na viatu iko wapi?
WOMAN: [Looks down, suggesting she is embarrassed].
NG’ANG’A: Na hizi nguo ni wewe umenunua, ama umenunuliwa?
WOMAN: Ni mimi nimenunua.
NG’ANG’A: [Looks at her hair, and touches it]. Na nywele, ni wewe umetengeneza ama ni ile ya kuwekelea?
WOMAN: [Inaudible].
NG’ANG’A: Una miaka mingapi?
WOMAN: 48.
NG’ANG’A: Uh, 48, wewe umechanganyikiwa. Nenda ukakae. 48 ni sawa wewe kuvaa slippers. Hata ukikuja mikono mitupu, [ni sawa].
Facebook users thought it was rude for the pastor to call the woman at the place of worship to embarrass her.
Here are some of their comments:
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments