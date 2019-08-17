No Criminal Charges Against Mix-master DJ Moh Spice After Gun Drama

Mix-master Nicholas Mugo Mwangi alias DJ Moh Spice is a free man after detectives arrested him at Space Lounge on Wednesday night.

The reggae deejay was apprehended following a public outcry, DCI said in a tweet.

This was after a picture of him carrying a gun went viral on the interwebs the previous night. He was attending his brother DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party at K1 Klub House.

Following the arrest, a Steyr pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition found in his possession was confiscated.

Following Public outcry of a #DJ displaying a Firearm in public, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from #SCPU last night arrested Mr. Nicholas Mugo MWANGI at #SpaceLounge Club, Ngong Rd. A Steyr Pistol & 174 rounds of Ammunitions confiscated. He’s in our custody helping with investigations. pic.twitter.com/rqiDRR5nrD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 15, 2019

DJ Moh was however released on Thursday and reports indicate that he was not charged but will face disciplinary action.

It was also found that he is a licensed gun holder and his case will be determined by the national gun owners association of Kenya.

He was according to the Nation released on a police bond.

After his release, he was spotted at Whiskey River along Kiambu Road.

