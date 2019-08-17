in ENTERTAINMENT

No Criminal Charges Against Mix-master DJ Moh Spice After Gun Drama

119 Views

dj moh
DJ Moh. [Courtesy]

Mix-master Nicholas Mugo Mwangi alias DJ Moh Spice is a free man after detectives arrested him at Space Lounge on Wednesday night.

The reggae deejay was apprehended following a public outcry, DCI said in a tweet.

This was after a picture of him carrying a gun went viral on the interwebs the previous night. He was attending his brother DJ Kym Nickdee’s birthday party at K1 Klub House.

Following the arrest, a Steyr pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition found in his possession was confiscated.

DJ Moh was however released on Thursday and reports indicate that he was not charged but will face disciplinary action.

It was also found that he is a licensed gun holder and his case will be determined by the national gun owners association of Kenya.

He was according to the Nation released on a police bond.

After his release, he was spotted at Whiskey River along Kiambu Road.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Police Forced To Intervene As Jubilee MPs Fiercely Clash In Nyeri Event (Photos)

Police Officer Shoots Self Dead After Wife’s Burial