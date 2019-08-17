Michael Olunga Scores Winning Goal As Kashiwa Rally To Edge Out Nagasaki

Michael Olunga continued with his superb scoring form, netting the winner as Kashiwa Reysol rallied to edge out V-Varen Nagasaki 2-1 away on Saturday.

The goal was the Harambee Stars’ strikers fourth in two games in the Japanese second tier league.

Olunga, formerly of Gor Mahia in Kenyan Premier scored a hat-trick last weekend, his first in the Japanese league, to help Kashiwa beat Renofa Yamaguchi 4-1.

Michael Olunga can't stop scoring for Kashiwa Reysol, amazing form!! pic.twitter.com/da0piEpvfG — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) August 17, 2019

Matheus Savio gave the visitors the lead in the 8th minute but Hiroto Goya leveled in the 50th minute for Nagasaki.

Savio turned provider in the 75th minute, setting up Olunga, who headed hope the winner with pannache.

The win stretches Kashiwa’s lead at the top of the 22-team league on 58 points – seven off second placed Kyoto Sanga.

