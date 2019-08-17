Jimmy Gait Rubbishes Throat Cancer Rumours, Still Awaiting Test Results (Video)

Gospel singer Jimmy Gait has not been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Gait who asked his fans to keep him in their prayers has rubbished the claims, indicating that he is still awaiting test results.

The Muhathara singer, who is in India seeking treatment for a throat condition, cautioned those peddling cancer rumours against spreading fake news.

“I would like to highlight something that I have noticed on social media, that I have come here (India) for cancer treatment and that I have throat cancer. I don’t know where that came from.

I would like appeal to those spreading those kinds of rumours to kindly desist because we are still doing tests and until the results are out, it’s not right to start spreading those kinds of rumours. It is already affecting my family,” he said.

“I’m waiting for the results and I am trusting God that I will get a good report,” the gospel singer continued.

He promised to keep his fans updated as and when the test results are out.

“It’s not easy what I’m going through but I trust and believe that God will come through for me,” Gait stated.

Jimmy Gait has been away from the public limelight and according to reports, has been battling the throat condition for three months now.

He left for India last week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu