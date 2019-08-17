Hotel Boss Shoots Dead Modern Coast Manager In Kisumu

Kisumu residents were on Saturday shocked after a hotel manager shot dead modern coast manager, Kisumu branch, Peter Otieno Ogallo.

According to the police, Daniel Jaoko a manager at Ray-Green Hotel in Nyamasaria is claimed to have shot the Modern Coast manager thrice in his chest in front of his family ar Polyview Estate in Kisumu.

The incident happened after the hotel manager dropped his girlfriend at the estate but refused to get out of the way upon Otieno’s request.

Confirming the incident, Police County Commander Benson Maweu stated: “We rushed the victim to Avenue Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.”

The deceased is noted to have suffered serious lung injuries.

Upon a police search in the suspect’s vehicle, Officer Maweu noted that they recovered 15 bullets.

Another search at Jaoko’s house in Nyamasaria led to the recovery of 42 other bullets.

The suspect together with his girlfriend are currently being held at Kondele Police Station.

Affirming that Jaoko was wrong to shoot at the unarmed driver, Officer Maweu noted that they have since launched investigations into the incident.

It is further reported that Jaoko’s firearm was licensed in 2012.

However, he had not submitted it for the recent vetting of licensed gun-holders as directed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag’i.

