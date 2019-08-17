“Dago” Shines As Harambee Starlets Beat Ethiopia 3-2

Kenya dug out a 3-2 win over Ethiopia in an international friendly match played on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Mwanahalima “Dago” Adam was the star of the show, netting twice while assisting a late winner which now sets the Starlets in high spirits ahead of their upcoming Olympics Qualifier against Malawi.

Adam was on target in the 7th minute, outpacing the Ethiopian defense before slotting the ball over the onrushing Balcha Tarikua. The first half ended 1-0.

Ware Birtukan then restored parity for the guests upon resumption, capitalizing on the Starlets’ slow reaction to a free-kick they had conceded.

Mwanahalima was at it again, however, slotting past the Ethiopian goalie off a lob from Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino. The lead didn’t last long however, Serkadis Kidane tapping in from close range just moments later after Annette Kundu in the Kenyan goal had failed to hold onto a loose ball.

The Starlets never lost hope, however, and as the match seemed to be heading for a draw, forward Mwanahalima Adam was hacked down as she went for goal. Gentrix Shikangwa stepped up to slot in the resultant spot-kick that saw the Starlets take home the full share of spoils in stoppage time.

Focus now shifts to the upcoming Olympics Qualifier against Malawi, whose first leg is set to be played on August 28, 2019, in Blantyre. The second leg has been slated for September 4, 2019, in Nairobi.

