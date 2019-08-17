Gov’t Cancels August 26 Public Holiday, Apologizes For Error

The government has cancelled the Monday, August 26 public holiday which was announced on Friday evening.

The holiday was supposed to allow maximum enumeration of Kenyans during the 2019 Census exercise.

According to a statement from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), President Uhuru Kenyatta had made the announcement when he launched the countdown to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census at the Kenyatta National Convention Centre (KICC).

In a tweet that has since been deleted, PSCU said, “Government designates August 26 as a public holiday to facilitate national census.”

In the new statement State House apologizes for the erroneous communication noting that the president did not make the announcement.

“CORRECTION. Contrary to our earlier dispatch on the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, we wish to clarify that His Excellency the President did not announce that August 26 will be a public holiday.

We regret the error and wish to say that as much as the Kenya 2019 Population and Housing Census is important to the country, August 26, which will be on a Monday, will not be a public holiday.

Our apologies for inconveniences caused by the erroneous communication” read a statement from PSCU dated Friday, August 16, 2019.

The exercise has been scheduled for the night of August 24 and 25 August 2019 to August 31, 2019.

