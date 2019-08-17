Francis Kimanzi To Be Unveiled As New Harambee Stars Coach On Tuesday

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed that they have appointed Francis Kimanzi as the new coach of the Harambee Stars with Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno as his assistant.

“Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the appointment of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah Otieno to head the Harambee Stars Technical Bench,” the federation confirmed in a statement to the media.

“There will be a press briefing on Tuesday August 20, 2019, at 10 am, to unveil the entire bench.

The venue shall be communicated in due course.”

FKF had dismissed online reports linking the former Mathare United boss to the Stars job.

“We don’t run football via the internet. I am also reading the same news on the internet and I am very surprised.

Whoever is spreading such rumours has no idea what is going on with the reorganization of the Harambee Stars technical bench. We will announce the new coach officially at the right time.” Mwendwa told the Daily Nation in a telephone interview last.

Kimanzi served recently as the deputy to French coach Sebastien Migné, who resigned on Monday. The latest appointment marks his third stint as the head coach of the national side.

