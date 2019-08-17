19-Year-Old Charged With Kidnapping Minor At Bishop Ng’ang’a’s Church

A woman was on Friday charged for allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old girl at Neno Evangelism Church, Nairobi.

Appearing before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruyot, the suspect, Dorcas Cheruto was accused of abducting the minor from her mother Susan Wambui Nderu.

The incident is claimed to have happened at the Pastor Ngang’a-led church during a service on August 15.

It is reported that during the church service on Thursday, a commotion occurred after a churchgoer seemed to have received the Holy Spirit.

It was during the commotion that the accused, who is a house help in Githurai, claimed to have left her wallet at the main gate with one of the security guards and wanted to get it back.

She then asked the child who was seated next to her to accompany her to the gate.

The mother, noticing that her daughter was missing raised alarm claiming the woman was kidnapping her child as she had left the church compound.

However, Cheruto pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, she asked for a lenient cash bail noting that she is house help. Her plea, however, was dismissed as the court released her on a cash bail of Ksh 500,000 or a bond of Ksh.500,000.

