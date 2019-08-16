Did Zari Receive Sh2 Million In Exchange For Sex While In Mombasa?

Zari Hassan’s name is constantly in people’s mouths.

But the bosslady has remained unfazed by even some ridiculous allegations; some peddled by her Tanzanian baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz.

A couple of months ago, Platnumz accused Zari of stepping out on him with Peter Okoye of P-Square and her personal trainer.

Like the bosslady that she is, Zari addressed the claims. She denied the claims and in a recent interview with Millard Ayo, the mother of five said she has been friends with Peter way before she met the Bongo Flava star.

Fast forward to July 2019, the businesswoman was again said to have slept with a certain Mombasa tycoon for a whooping Sh2 million.

Then, Zari was in Kenya planning for a women’s conference with her friend, Akothee.

Speaking to Ayo again, Zari denied cheating on her husband only identified as King Bae or Mr M.

“Niliona story mtu amesema ooh nilienda kujiuza Kenya. Sasa wewe kama unadhani mimi hapa nimefika wa kujiuza na wewe ni mwanamke halafu unatamani maisha yangu, kwanini na wewe usijiuze? Ooh sijui kapewa dollar elfu ishirini for one night. Market yourself so that your honeypot can also be worth $20,000. There´s nothing like me selling myself for. I went to Kenya for work,” she said.

On matters Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the Brooklyn College chief executive said it was just but fake news.

“If I’m seen with a man, I´m dating them. Also, a fake story about me ´confessing my love´ for governor Mike Sonko has been going round. Right now anyone who wants to be relevant they are using my name to trend. I recently learnt that he was Primrose´s hubby. (The woman who invited me for the Purple concert in Kenya, last year). All those rumors are not true,” she continued.

