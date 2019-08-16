Tina Kaggia, JB Masanduku Trade Accusations As They Seek To Finalize Divorce

It has been a tough ride for comedian Nathan Kimani alias JB Masanduku and former Radio presenter Tina Kaggia.

They got engaged 11 days after meeting and then exchanged nuptials at the Attorney General’s chamber in 2013.

Theirs was a short-lived union that lasted three years but with it came two children.

Kaggia has in the past noted that their fall out led her to alcohol abuse and depression. She also intimated that she was at some point suicidal.

That was then. Now, Kaggia has moved on with her life but when it comes to co-parenting, the mother of three says that the funny man does not play any role in their lives.

Speaking to Pulse, the ex-Classic 105 FM presenter said that Masanduku does not have a clue where she and the kids live, neither does he pay a dime in school fees for their son.

“He doesn’t know where we live. He doesn’t know about my son’s school. Anyone who has their doubts should ask him to produce any receipt of any contribution he has made to the children’s upkeep,” she states.

She also noted that the last time the Churchill Show comedian saw the kids was on January 21, 2017.

But Masanduku has refuted the claims noting that Kaggia has blocked him from seeing his children.

“I have not been granted access for a year now by Tina Kaggia, although I support them through insurance. This has affected me, and that is why I have not been in the industry for a while. God is good, though,” he told Word Is.

Asked whether he and Kaggia communicate, he said that she prefers not to talk to him at all.

“I rarely talk to her because she prefers not to talk to me, although I would prefer court guys to be cordial about it because of my children.”

Masanduku is however getting ready to marry the love of his life, Jackie Karanja sometime in November.

