Three Men Shot Dead Along Rongo-Homa Bay Highway

Three men were on Thursday evening shot dead by unknown assailants at Kogwe Junction in Homa Bay County.

According to the Homa Bay County Police Commander Esther Seroney, the three were riding on a motorbike when the attackers approached them and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

She noted that the black saloon car which was being used by the attackers had been trailing the victims from Rongo town before killing them on the Rongo-Homa Bay highway.

Commander Seroney further noted that the attackers fled the scene immediately.

Seroney stated: “Our preliminary investigations reveal that the assailants who were traveling in a black saloon car were pursuing the deceased persons.”

However, she mentioned that the deceased person’s identities could not be immediately established as they were not carrying any identification documents at the time of the attack.

Their bodies were taken to Homa Bay County Hospital mortuary while the motorbike was towed to Homa Bay Police Station.

This happened even as the government is pursuing unvetted gun owners.

Last month, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai ordered for the arrest of all unlicenced gun-holders who were yet to surrender them to the police.

In a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, the IG noted that those who failed to heed to an early notice that directed them to present themselves for the government vetting exercise will now be treated as “armed and dangerous criminals.”

He noted that a list of the 4293 citizens have already been submitted to all Reginal Commanders, whom he has directed to begin recovering the firearms and “make arrests with immediate effect.”

