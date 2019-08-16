KNUT’s Sossion Barred From Attending Teachers’ Conference Despite Receiving Official Invitation

The Kenya National Union of Teacher’s (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion was on Friday barred from accessing the ongoing 3rd National Conference on Curriculum Reforms.

Expressing their disappointment, KNUT stated that Sossion was denied entry cards despite receiving an official invitation to the conference.

The union further noted that the nominated MP was asked to seek a clearance to attend the conference from the Ministry of Interior.

The union stated: “KNUT through it’s Sg Hon Wilson Sossion was officially invited to the Competence-Based Conference 2019. When the KNUT delegation arrived they were turned away despite showing the invitation letter below and denied entry cards.

“Sossion was asked to seek clearance interior ministry,” they concluded.

The Knut leaders were allegedly blocked from entering the conference hall due to lack of accreditation.

In the recent past, Sossion has accused the Ministry of Education of using shortcuts to rush through the CBC curriculum.

He argues that the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) failed to follow the international standard of curriculum reform.

“KICD should have resigned by now because they are not independent. This process is a short-cut being driven by cartels in the ministry, publishers, and foreigners. The ministry, TSC, and KICD are just flower girls in the whole process,” Sossion said in an interview with a local media.

Sossion and his team were strongly opposed to the CBC training program in April. He urged teachers to resist it

