Sonko To Publish In Dailies Names Of “Deadbeat” Presidential Aspirants, 7 Governors

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will soon publish in the dailies a dossier of all the prominent persons that have impregnated women and absconded their fatherly duties.

Sonko asked women in these types of situations to reach out to him with evidence so that he can help get justice for the children.

So far, he says, he has in his possession evidence implicating 2 Cabinet Secretaries, 4 Principal Secretaries, 7 Governors, 2 Presidential candidates (one major front runner), 26 MPs, 9 Senators, 22 MCAs from various counties and 8 prominent businessmen.

“Dossier including evidence (sms,6 WhatsApp,photos, video and audio recordings) loading and will soon be published in the newspapers advertiser’s feature and Mike Sonko’s TV on this page (sic),” the county chief wrote on Facebook.

He further castigated men who have unprotected sex with their sidechicks and later flee when asked to take care of their children.

“In a number of cases, we men are carelessly doing “bad manners” with our girlfriends without protection and even testing for HIV,” he continued.

According to Sonko while others refuse to take care of their children, others resort to threats and abortions.

“One prominent Presidential, 2 Mps, 2 Governors and a prominent businessman have done this more than 3 times with different girlfriends. Other politicians, senior civil servants and businessmen intimidate their girlfriends with even death threats for them not to be exposed,” he mentioned.

He also maintains that the plan is in its final stages as they seek to hire lawyers for the aggrieved parties.

This started in August after he revealed that the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth did in fact sire a child out of wedlock with a Nairobi Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi.

The family of the deceased had denied any knowledge of the child hence Sonko’s actions.

“Ken had a son with one of the nominated Nairobi MCAs by the name Ann Thumbi alias Anita.The two love birds did not hide the fact that they shared a son. Ken recognized and was there for his son as demonstrated by pictures and various documented correspondences,” said Sonko.

“Unfortunately today, Anita was stopped at the Lee funeral home as she took their son to pay last respect to his father.Who does that?” he posed.

