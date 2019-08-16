Safarilink Aircraft In Accident At Maasai Mara, Crashes Into Wildebeests

A Safarilink aircraft on Friday had an accident at the Maasai Mara Reserve while landing at the Kichwa Tembo Airstrip.

The Dash 8 aircraft registered as 5Y-SLM was carrying out a scheduled service with a routing Nairobi – Maasai Mara – Nairobi when it crashed into several wildebeests.

The airline did however confirm that there the crew and passengers on board are safe.

“The initial report we have is that a couple of Wildebeests ran across the runway as the aircraft landed.

We are thankful to confirm all passengers and crew members on board the aircraft are safe and there are no injuries or fatalities. The aircraft is disabled and we have dispatched other aircraft to take other engineers, and company staff to the site to further assess the situation,” Safarilink management said in a statement.

