Rugby Players Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Two rugby players, Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba Mahaga, who were last week found guilty of gang rape have been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The players were accused by singer Wendy Kemunto of repeatedly raping her in their Seefar Apartment on February 10, 2018.

While sentencing the two, Milimani Courts Magistrate Martha Mutuku, said the victim was traumatised by the act.

“The complainant was traumatised hence a deterrent sentence is necessary,” she ruled.

“I will proceed to impose a minimum sentence that is provided for under the act [Sexual Offences Act], I will sentence the first accused on the first account of gang rape for 15 years imprisonment. Similarly, the second accused on the account of gang rape is equally sentenced to 15 years in prison.”

Read: Court Finds Rugby Players Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba Guilty Of Rape

However, the Magistrate gave the duo 14 days to appeal.

The defence team had prayed for a noncustodial sentence.

“We request a non-custodial sentence as they have shown remorse. A custodial sentence will dash their dreams, ” defence lawyer Wafula Simiyu pleaded with the court.

Their lawyer also told the court that the defendant was at the time of the incident 24 years old and should have guided the players who at the time were 23 and 22 years of age.

According to Kemunto, the two gang-raped her as she slipped in and out of consciousness.

Read Also:

She went public with the incident in April last year, in a series of Instagram posts that sent the internet into a frenzy.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night.

I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players, ” she told the police.

On his part, Wanyama said that she (Kemunto) was trying to extort him.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu