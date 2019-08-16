Blame Game As Nanok Blasts Raila For Orchestrating His Ouster [Video]

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Friday accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of unfairly stripping him of Vice-chair role.

In a bitter spat directed at ODM leader Raila Odinga, who was the chief guest during the county’s tourism and cultural festival dubbed Tobong‘u Lore, Nanok said the party leadership didn’t follow the right procedure before kicking him out.

Nanok accused the opposition chief of neglecting Turkana people despite supporting him during the 2017 General Election.

“We all were on the journey to Canaan and arrived at River Jordan, but we lost the antelope we were hunting to the Jubilee Party. But even as we tried and finally caught a hare, we never got a share of it,” he said.

He went on, “We realised that it was shared among Junet, Orengo, Mbadi and a little also went to Western, Nyanza and Coast. Us, who were ready to face the bullet, didn’t get even the least bit.”

Nanok was ousted on June 27. The party reached the decision during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nakuru.

“Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM Party, the NEC has today unanimously resolved to replace H.E. Gov. Josphat Nanok as the party Vice Chairman with Loima MP Hon. Jeremiah Lomorukai, ” the ODM party wrote on its social media handles.

Nanok said the Turkana people deserve respect.

“If that was the reason I was ousted as the vice-chair, then let it be…as Turkana leaders we must be respected!” the governor said.

In defence, Odinga blamed the county boss for joining rival Tanga Tanga team, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

“I was invited for Turkana Cultural fete, to celebrate but Nanok has lectured me. It’s clear Nanok publicly left the party after decided to join Tanga Tanga movement and it’s even in the Media,” he said.

Odinga said ODM is ready to accommodate him, but only if he is willing to come back.

