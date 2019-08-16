Huddah Monroe Features On American Fashion Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar As KOT Bash Kamene For Dissing Her

Socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe is on the September issue of American women’s fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar.

The Huddah Cosmetics executive spoke to the author of Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan about living in Los Angeles.

Huddah, 27, is on the cover of the magazine in a Michael Kors Collection jacket and dress, a Hermès bag, Jimmy Choo sandals while riding a Martone Cycling Co. bike.

She spoke about her growing up in the ghetto and going without food, sometimes.

Read:

“I grew up in a very nice environment,” she told Kwan, adding, “The only thing we had was poverty. The only thing we didn’t have was food. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be an independent woman, and I saw an opportunity to start my own business and help other women feel beautiful.”

She also talks about her intentions to open a US flagship in LA for her Huddah Cosmetics lipsticks and eye shadow palettes for darker skin tones in 2019.

How has living in the States been for the beauty, she’s asked.

“L.A. has become so international and so welcoming. It gives me the chance to dress up. Every day is like going to an awards show.”

Kenyans online, while proud of the bosschick who also has her own brand of cigars, took the time to bash Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro.

Kamene poked fun at Huddah who dropped out of college to give her siblings a shot at education.

The radio presenter accused the entrepreneur of prostituting to afford the high-end life that comes with a home in Runda and numerous trips abroad.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Huddah is prospering while Kamene Goro is just here cooking eggs for Ethic and being a roho chafu. — M&M (@MonyqueXO) August 16, 2019

Huddah on Harper's and Michelle Gorogoro wa Kamene was on a video that has been deleted everywhere 😭😭😭 sijui Atasema nini leo — Kadalit (@ImbayiK) August 16, 2019

Huddah is really making moves while Kamene can't even get her ass to move in a video made by kids who aren't allowed to vote yet. You hate to see it. — Phantéau (@_wangwe) August 16, 2019

Imagine kikiiing with a man who looks like he uses saliva for lip balm, lotion and the thing that helps his food go down over Huddah. Only for her to pop up in Harper’s Bazaar with clothing and PR worth their annual salaries combined? I would be dying. 😂😂😂 — Lesbianic Makeups & Stuffs (@NonieMG) August 16, 2019

