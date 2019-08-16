in ENTERTAINMENT

Huddah Monroe Features On American Fashion Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar As KOT Bash Kamene For Dissing Her

159 Views

huddah monroe

Socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe is on the September issue of American women’s fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar.

The Huddah Cosmetics executive spoke to the author of Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan about living in Los Angeles.

Huddah, 27, is on the cover of the magazine in a Michael Kors Collection jacket and dress, a Hermès bag, Jimmy Choo sandals while riding a Martone Cycling Co. bike.

She spoke about her growing up in the ghetto and going without food, sometimes.

Read: Huddah Recounts Experience With Con Manager After Big Brother Africa Reality Show

“I grew up in a very nice environment,” she told Kwan, adding, “The only thing we had was poverty. The only thing we didn’t have was food. I knew from a young age that I wanted to be an independent woman, and I saw an opportunity to start my own business and help other women feel beautiful.”

She also talks about her intentions to open a US flagship in LA for her Huddah Cosmetics lipsticks and eye shadow palettes for darker skin tones in 2019.

How has living in the States been for the beauty, she’s asked.

“L.A. has become so international and so welcoming. It gives me the chance to dress up. Every day is like going to an awards show.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m a big believer that change is good.To me LA is like the world’s greatest party,known for its Mediterranean climate, ethnic diversity, Hollywood, the entertainment industry, and it is the “misunderstood city”. . If you’re lucky enough to travel anywhere , this is a place you have to go & make the most of it. Have fun, take advantage of the opportunities and meet as many people as you can. . Thank you Harpers Bazaar US Magazine for helping me share this experience on the SEPTEMBER ISSUE . I never one day imagined I’d be in one of the Worlds biggest fashion magazine ….. CLICK LINK ON BIO to Check out the Full story! 🍾🍾 . Magazine: @harpersbazaarus Writer: @kevinkwan Photographer: @dennisleupold Fashion Editor: @menamorado  Hair: @peter.savic Makeup: @valgherman Editor: @alisonssscohn . #AfricanSauce

A post shared by STAR GAL💥 🇰🇪 (@huddahthebosschick) on

Kenyans online, while proud of the bosschick who also has her own brand of cigars, took the time to bash Kiss FM’s Kamene Goro.

Kamene poked fun at Huddah who dropped out of college to give her siblings a shot at education.

The radio presenter accused the entrepreneur of prostituting to afford the high-end life that comes with a home in Runda and numerous trips abroad.

Here are some of their thoughts:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

CBK Starts Nation-wide Campaign For Demonetization Of Old Notes Ahead Of September 30 Deadline
President Kenyatta

Uhuru Scraps Final Primary School Exams To Ensure 100% Transition Into Secondary