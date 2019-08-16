Govt Declares August 26 Public Holiday Ahead Of Census Exercise

The government has declared Monday, August 26 a public holiday to allow maximum enumeration of Kenyans during the 2019 Census exercise.

According to a statement from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Friday when he launched the countdown to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census at the Kenyatta National Convention Centre (KICC).

The exercise has been scheduled for the night of August 24 and 25 August 2019 to August 31, 2019.

The Head of State assured Kenyans that the government has put in place proper security measures to ensure the exercise takes place in a safe environment.

“All enumerators will be accompanied by uniformed security officers, and may also be accompanied by community elders and leaders of residents’ associations, depending on the area,” he said.

He urged all Kenyans to support the process.

“It is therefore, the patriotic duty of each and every one of us to do all that is required to support the exercise,” he added.

Last week the Ministry of Education changed Term three opening date from August 26 to September 2 to allow the Census exercise to go on uninterrupted.

“For the forthcoming census to be successful, it is the desire of the National Bureau of Statics that there be minimum movements of the population so that they get as many people as possible in convention,” Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education Belio Kipsang said in a circular directed to Regional and County Directors of Education.

The 2019 census will be the 8th exercise to be conducted in Kenya. The previous censuses were carried out in 1948, 1962, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009.

