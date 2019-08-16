Ethic Entertainment’s Hit Song ‘Figa’ Deleted From Youtube

Boy group Ethic Entertainment has been dealt a huge blow after a video of their hit song Figa disappeared from Youtube mysteriously.

The video featuring former NRG radio host Kamene Goro had garnered over a million views on Youtube.

A close look on the blogs that had shared the video’s Youtube link shows the message, “This video is unavailable.”

Word has it that Youtube deleted the video for violating its copyright policy.

The Ethic group allegedly copied the Figa beat from Spinnin’ Records in their song Cono.

Figa audio was produced by producer Motif and its video shot by Director VJ One.

The video has also been removed from Apple music and Deezer streaming platforms for the same reason.

Read: ‘Lamba Lolo’ Music Group, Ethic Cry Foul After Being Beaten By Security Guards At Koroga Festival

The group comprising of four males, Zilla, Seska, Swat and Rekless came to the limelight after releasing a controversial hit song ‘Lamba Lolo”

Youtube can remove a video for violating company policies among others inappropriate content, copyright and trademark issues.

This is not the first time the video-sharing platform is deleting a Kenyan song.

Kenyan R&B singer Otile Brown has been a victim of the tough Youtube video policies.

In March, the singer’s song video Japo Kidogo featuring Khaligraph Jones was pulled down. However, Youtube later reinstated it.

In May, 2018, Otile’s video Chaguo La Moyo featuring radio queen Sanaipei Tande was deleted from Youtube over copyright issues.

Read Also:

The song had hit over 1.4 million views.

A woman identified as Janet Kipsang contacted YouTube and laid claim to it.

Otile, however, through his communication team dismissed the claims.

“There is no Janet Kipsang, that is just someone using that name as an alias to try and cripple Otile’s moves. But am sure the video will be back as the matters is being pursued.

“It was a very expensive project claiming about over Ksh500,000 in production because they kept postponing its shooting at Azzuri Hotel, Nairobi, due to unavoidable circumstances and you know that alone had a huge impact on logistics budget” the manager said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu