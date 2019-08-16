NTV’s Doreen Majala To Receive Ksh3 Million From Estranged Hubby, MP Gideon Mulyungi For Assaulting Her

NTV Swahili news anchor Doreen Gatwiri Majala is set to receive Ksh3 million from her estranged husband, Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, for battering her.

According to The Standard, the MP’s lawyer, Erick Masese noted that the legislator opted to have an out-of-court settlement over the assault case that Ms Majala filed against him.

The lawyer further noted that the lawmaker offered to make a one-off financial settlement to avoid the possibility of a custodial sentence, should he be found guilty.

Read: NTV Anchor Blasts Ringtone For Lying About Her On Live TV

If the case would be heard and the MP found guilty, he would have faced up to a two-year jail term which would consequently have him removed from his legislative position.

Doreen, through her lawyer, Cliff Ombetta, allegedly agreed to withdraw the case once the amount is paid in full.

However, the divorce case in which Majala describes the controversial MP as “a man with unforgivable temper” still stands and is set to proceed.

It is claimed that the MP assaulted Majala on the night of February 25, 2018, at their Karen home.

Read also: Doreen Gatwiri Opens Up About Rocky Marriage To Mwingi Central Mp Mulyungi

Majala came out to the public on the assault, that left her nursing head injuries, through social media, claiming that her life was in danger.

“Writing this with a lot of fear. My life is in danger. This evening at about 9.50pm, my husband, Mwingi Central Member of Parliament, Gideon Mulyungi, assaulted me at our Karen home and I sustained head injuries at the back of my ear, resulting to my left ear going numb,” she tweeted.

Majala claimed that Mulyungi locked her up in the bedroom after the beating.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu